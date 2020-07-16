CSU postpones all varsity athletic competition until at least Oct. 1 as outbreak concerns persist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University, in conjunction with the Horizon League, has postponed all varsity athletic competition until Oct. 1 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier today, the Horizon League, the conference in which most Cleveland State teams participate, announced it would postpone the start of fall competition for all sports (championship and non-championship) with the understanding that if competition occurs, it will not begin before Oct. 1.
“I share the disappointment that our Viking student-athletes are experiencing during these challenging times, but remain hopeful that they will be able to represent Cleveland State University in athletics competition in the near future,” shared CSU Director of Athletics Scott Garrett in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor local conditions, and will work with CSU leadership, the Horizon League staff, and counterparts leading the conference’s other member institutions to plan for a return to competition whenever it is determined feasible to do so safely. We look forward to welcoming our student-athletes back to campus soon.”
Athletics training and practices are expected to resume during the fall semester following suggested NCAA medical best-practices and state of Ohio guidelines.
Cleveland State University previously announced a comprehensive repopulation plan for a safe return to campus. The CSU approach is predicated on an intensive, comprehensive “healthy campus” action plan that will require the entire on-campus community to commit to stringent guidelines and safety protocols.
