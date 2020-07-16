CSU postpones all varsity athletic competition until at least Oct. 1 as outbreak concerns persist

“I share the disappointment that our Viking student-athletes are experiencing during these challenging times, but remain hopeful that they will be able to represent Cleveland State University in athletics competition in the near future,” shared CSU Director of Athletics Scott Garrett in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor local conditions, and will work with CSU leadership, the Horizon League staff, and counterparts leading the conference’s other member institutions to plan for a return to competition whenever it is determined feasible to do so safely. We look forward to welcoming our student-athletes back to campus soon.”