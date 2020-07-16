1 dead, 2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A triple shooting on the city’s East side leaves one man dead, police said.
According to Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police (CMHA), officers heard shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and responded to Scovill Avenue.
When they arrived, they found the first male victim.
Police said they administered first aid, but he died from his injuries.
His name has not been released.
The second male victim was found a short distance away.
EMS transported him to a local hospital. Neither his condition nor name has been released.
Police added a female was grazed by a bullet in the area and she also went to the hospital for treatment.
There are no arrests.
