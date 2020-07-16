FIRST ALERT DAY: Threat of severe storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looks like we will have some action today as an area of low pressure will track north of Cleveland. A trailing cold front will track through later this afternoon. This system will trigger thunderstorms. A few of these storms could go severe this afternoon. The highest risk will be along and east of the I-77 corridor. Wind damage is the main threat, but we cannot rule out a tornado. The atmosphere is favorable for rotation in these storms. The team is monitoring this. The humidity level has gone up. We will be at tropical levels this afternoon. High temperatures today will be well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Things settle down tonight. Isolated evening storms then we will be cloudy overnight as low level stratus develops. A warm and humid night ahead as we only fall to the lower 70s.