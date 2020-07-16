19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms before sunset, some may produce damaging winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for all yellow shaded counties, including Cuyahoga, Summit, and Stark, until 9:00 PM.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the watch area during the watch time.
Please have a way to get your warnings, should we see any additional warnings issued.
An area of low pressure will move north of Cleveland today.
This feature will drag a cold front across the region.
With this system in the area, scattered storms will be moving through before sunset.
Due to today’s threat for high impact weather, we have issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day.
Wind damage is the main threat with today’s thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out a brief, isolated tornado.
The highest risk of severe storms will be along and east of the I-77 corridor, especially in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties.
As I mentioned above, storms will come to an end by sunset (8:58 p.m.).
After today, our focus will shift from storms to heat.
Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, we will climb into the mid 90s.
Sunday’s record high temperature is 95 degrees (1930).
