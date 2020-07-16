19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms will move through this afternoon, some may produce damaging winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will move north of Cleveland today.
This feature will drag a cold front across the region this afternoon.
With this system in the area, storms will develop, especially during the second half of the day.
Due to today’s threat for high impact weather, we have issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day.
Wind damage is the main threat with today’s thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out a brief, isolated tornado.
The highest risk of severe storms will be along and east of the I-77 corridor, especially in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties.
Storms will come to an end by sunset (8:58 PM).
After today, our focus will shift from storms to heat.
Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, we will climb into the mid 90s.
Sunday’s record high temperature is 95 degrees (1930).
