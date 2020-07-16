19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat for severe storms diminishing, extreme heat arrives this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This afternoon’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been scaled back.
As of 6:00 PM, only our Ohio/Pennsylvania border counties are included in the Watch until 9:00 PM.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the watch area during the watch time.
If you’re in the affected areas, please have a way to get your warnings, should we see any additional warnings issued.
Wind damage is the main threat with today’s thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out a brief, isolated tornado.
Storms will come to an end by sunset (8:58 p.m.).
After today, our focus will shift from storms to heat.
Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, we will climb into the mid 90s.
Sunday’s record high temperature is 95 degrees (1930).
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.