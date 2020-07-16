Garrett continues to share the wealth

“There was no reservation for me,” Garrett says. “I kind of like that the history is what it is because it will only make it so much sweeter when we turn this thing around and actually start winning big games, winning playoff games and finally getting to that last one. I would like to be a part of that. I would like to lead the pack for that. Whenever we do that, whether it starts this next year or however many years it takes, I want to lead Cleveland to that promised land.”