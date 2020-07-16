At least 28 more deaths, an additional 1,290 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,103 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 70,601 cases reported statewide.
Thursday’s numbers are an increase of 28 deaths and 1,290 cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide the latest information in the state’s battle against coronavirus during a 2 p.m. briefing from Columbus.
The newest data for Ohio’s public health advisory system and map is expected to be released during Thursday’s press conference with Gov. DeWine.
Thursday’s address comes less than 24 hours after the governor gave a speech to all Ohioans, encouraging residents to do there part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and wear a mask.
An additional 4,061 cases and 254 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,324 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,280 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
