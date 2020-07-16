Health department disputes report that a person’s positive COVID-19 test counted as 15 cases in Ohio’s total

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mahoning County Public Health says the report that one person’s positive COVID-19 test counted 15 times towards the state’s case total is “false.”
A guest on a national news program suggested that Mahoning County was performing repeat tests on individuals and counting each positive result as a new case.
Health officials from the Mahoning County agency said the data was read incorrectly.
Gov. Mike DeWine also addressed the report during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.
“One person becomes one case no matter how many times that person is tested,” the governor stated.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,103 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 70,601 cases reported statewide.
