Health department disputes report that a person’s positive COVID-19 test counted as 15 cases in Ohio’s total
By Chris Anderson | July 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 3:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mahoning County Public Health says the report that one person’s positive COVID-19 test counted 15 times towards the state’s case total is “false.”

A guest on a national news program suggested that Mahoning County was performing repeat tests on individuals and counting each positive result as a new case.

Health officials from the Mahoning County agency said the data was read incorrectly.

In this incident, 15 people around the same age (80 plus) were tested on the same day and were all confirmed positive, for example, mass testing conducted in a nursing home. It is only one line item in the data file on the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus website, because ODH is trying to condense the size of the file to make it easier to read. It is not one person being counted 15 times.
Gov. Mike DeWine also addressed the report during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.

“One person becomes one case no matter how many times that person is tested,” the governor stated.

As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,103 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 70,601 cases reported statewide.

