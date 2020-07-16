‘I’ve hesitated before, I’m not gonna hesitate again.‘: Gov. Mike DeWine says he will do whatever it takes to keep Ohioans safe

“There is a reason why surgeons have worn masks in the operating room for over a hundred years,” explained Dr. Andy Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center. “It’s not really particularly for keeping the surgeon from getting infected by whatever they’re doing with the patient, it’s because we know when the surgeon breathes, or the anesthesiologist breathes, or the nurse breathes they’re breathing out bacteria that can cause a wound infection. So, the source control of a mask is really important if you’re one of those asymptomatic positives. it keeps you from having others be at risk of spreading the disease, it’s the primary use of the face mask. At the same time, if someone else either doesn’t have a face mask on or they do but maybe they’re not wearing it perfectly they’re wearing it below their nose or whatever it might be, you wearing a mask can also protect you from those droplets that are in the air.”