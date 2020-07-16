‘I’ve hesitated before, I’m not gonna hesitate again.‘: Gov. Mike DeWine says he will do whatever it takes to keep Ohioans safe

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 continues to spread through the state of Ohio and tonight eight additional counties are now classified to red alert level 3, but there’s good news for Cuyahoga County: it is officially off Gov. Mike DeWine’s level 4 watch list.
DeWine said just because Cuyahoga County is off the watch list does not mean we can relax; he said the situation is still serious.
“It’s critical that the residents of Cuyahoga County remain vigilant, and do all they can to reduce their risk and exposure to the coronavirus,” DeWine said.
Cuyahoga County is now averaging 179 new cases of COVID-19 a day, an increase of 49 additional cases since June 23.
“Outpatient visits for coronavirus more than tripled during the past few weeks,” explained DeWine. “The county is very close to meeting the threshold for new hospital admissions.”
The governor said Thursday that he believes some of the big culprits for the new cases are out-of-town travel and recreational activities. As of Friday night, 60% of the state will be under a mandatory mask order. Dr. Andy Thomas helped create the COVID advisory system. He said the mask doesn’t just protect you, but the people around you too.
“There is a reason why surgeons have worn masks in the operating room for over a hundred years,” explained Dr. Andy Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center. “It’s not really particularly for keeping the surgeon from getting infected by whatever they’re doing with the patient, it’s because we know when the surgeon breathes, or the anesthesiologist breathes, or the nurse breathes they’re breathing out bacteria that can cause a wound infection. So, the source control of a mask is really important if you’re one of those asymptomatic positives. it keeps you from having others be at risk of spreading the disease, it’s the primary use of the face mask. At the same time, if someone else either doesn’t have a face mask on or they do but maybe they’re not wearing it perfectly they’re wearing it below their nose or whatever it might be, you wearing a mask can also protect you from those droplets that are in the air.”
When asked what will happen if cases continue to go up in the state of Ohio, the governor said he will not hesitate to keep everyone safe, so that means another shutdown is a possibility.
“What type of things are causing a problem? These are the notes I wrote down,” Governor DeWine said. “These are the notes in no particular order - block parties, people getting together in block parties, neighborhood get togethers, bars, churches - mentioned of course about young people and the data is clear 20-29 year old’s, the number has gone up dramatically, travel people coming back from hot spot states, restaurants.”
DeWine also said the Ohio investigative unit will be out this weekend going into bars across the state making sure that employees and patrons are complying with all the safety protocols.
