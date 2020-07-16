Lorain woman who had to be flown to hospital twice tells her story so others aren’t afraid

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain woman who was saved twice with the help of Life Flight crews wants those whose loved ones may face the same situation to know it’s not as scary as it seems.
Natalie Kelly said, “it was definitely scary because the first thing I thought in my head was, ‘I’m pregnant, so what’s that going to do?' But, I knew I was in good hands.”
She’s now home in Lorain taking care of her 3-week old son Henry.
But at the start of her pregnancy, she was rushed to the hospital by helicopter to save her and Henry’s life.
“We went straight to the E.R. I got checked in and everything. I was going to be checked in by regular ambulance, but I got into a coughing attack but I couldn’t catch my breath and I was flown from Amherst to University Hospitals’ Emergency Room to downtown Cleveland,” Kelly said.
She stayed there for a total of 18 days with pneumonia in both lungs, unable to do anything.
She was afraid her condition would have lasting effects on her son.
“It’s amazing that he’s here, that he’s 100% healthy, and that there are no side effects to what I went through that affected him,” she said.
This was the second time Natalie had to be flown after she went into respiratory distress as a premature baby.
She said, “that was my second ride and I hope my last one.”
She said she understands the fear hospitals and Life Flight brings, but she wants to reassure anyone who may have to go through what she did that there’s hope.
“I think the biggest thing is to worry because the people that are being placed in your care are the ones that are trained for this and they’re the ones that see it every day and they know they can help you heal. You have to give them the chance to make you feel better even though you want to be scared,” Kelly said.
