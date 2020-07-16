Man indicted for deadly Ashtabula County bar fight in Nov. 2019

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of pushing a 69-year-old customer in a bar and causing fatal injuries, has now been indicted by the Ashtabula County Grand Jury.
Michael Rodriquez was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault.
Prosecutor Cecilia Cooper said Rodriquez was at Nikki’s Bar in Ashtabula Township on Nov. 26, 2019 when he got into an argument with Glenn Smith.
Rodriquez allegedly pushed Smith and Smith hit his head on the floor.
Police and EMS responded to the bar, but Smith refused to be transported to a hospital and went home.
Smith was found dead at his home the next day, according to Cooper.
The Ashtabula County Coroner ruled Smith died from blunt impacts to the head.
Rodriquez was arrested on July 15.
