Medina County saw highest number of COVID-19 cases last week, traced to parties, weddings, out-of-state travel

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Health Commissioner said the 74 new COVID-19 cases reported in the week of July 6-13 was the highest spike in a 7-day period for the county since the pandemic.
Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski said prior to last week, the highest surge in the number of cases in the county was when the nursing homes and long-term care facilities were tested, “which makes our current situation troubling.”
According to Wasowski, the recent cases were not traced from congregate living settings or testing events, but from out-of-state travel, graduation parties, weddings, and other group gatherings.
Due to the high volumes of testing requests, some regional labs are taking longer than six days to confirm results, according to Wasowski.
Wasowski said this makes it difficult to control the disease, so everyone who feels ill or is awaiting test results is urged to isolate at home away from family and friends.
In a message to the county, Wasowski said:
“Through all of this, my message has consistently been about the actions you can take personally. Every layer of protection that you can take lowers your risk of contracting the virus. You are likely tired of hearing about hand washing, facial coverings, and social distancing, but those layers all add up to the best protection. When all three are not possible, you need to weigh the situation.”
Medina County officials are asking all residents and visitors to wear a mask when going out in public, to help prevent their county from dropping to a Red Health Alert Level 3.
Currently, there are 12 Ohio counties in a Red Health Alert Level 3; including, Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit Counties.
When a county reaches the red level, masks are mandatory.
Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine created the four-level Ohio Public Health Advisory System to provide information on the spread of COVID-19 in the counties.
Plans for schools reopening was also addressed by Wasowski’s address:
“In terms of school re-opening, I know that committees, administrators, and school boards are all grappling with how to incorporate as many layers as possible into each environment. This won’t be easy, and it won’t be perfect. Every district will make those tough individual choices for their schools, and parents will in turn make those choices for their own families.”
