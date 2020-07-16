Mentor Rocks concerts suspended, CityFest canceled as COVID-19 cases surge

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Lake County and surrounding counties, city officials have suspended the Mentor Rocks concert series until further notice and canceled the City Fest celebration.
While the risk of transmission at the outdoor concert series is “very low,” the city said it worked with health officials to determine that suspending the event was the safest course.
The Lake County General Health District confirmed no positive cases have been associated with Mentor Rocks.
As for the CityFest celebration slated for Aug. 21-22, city officials said they were “not confident that the challenge of ensuring proper social distancing and sanitary conditions at a festival event with high-contact activities can be met.”
The City of Mentor shared the following statement regarding the fate of the events:
“The City’s approach to the delivery of services remains to work within state guidelines in cooperation with and under the review of local health officials. Living with this coronavirus will continue to require communities to find the balance between acceptable risk and quality activities, and to adapt as situations and conditions require for the good of public health.
Among populous counties in Ohio, Lake County remains among those with the lowest numbers of cases per capita or deaths from COVID-19.”
