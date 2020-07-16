Motorcyclist dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist.
Crash investigators responded to the scene on Copley Road on Wednesday evening and determined that 42-year-old Charles Mullins was struck from behind by a car while riding a motorcycle.
Mullins, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and hit a utility pole, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. He hit his head on the curb and was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Police say the driver left in a silver or light-colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Akron police.
