Murder in Bedford caps off brutal day of gun violence in Northeast Ohio

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Gun violence dominated headlines in Northeast Ohio on Thursday, as shootings and murders were reported across the region.
A 12-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet on Cleveland’s West Side, a deadly triple shooting broke out on Cleveland’s East Side, a man was mysteriously shot in Richmond Heights, officers were shot at in Ravenna, a pizza deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint in Akron and a man was murdered in Bedford—all over the past 24 hours.
At 5:56 p.m., 911 calls streamed into Bedford dispatch reporting a man had been shot at the entrance of the Palmetto Woods development off of Palmetto Avenue.
Officers rushed to the scene and found a man slumped over and riddled with bullets. They performed first aid until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead on scene, according to police.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working the case, and so far, the victim has not been identified and the shooter remains at large.
