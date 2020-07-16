Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint outside abandoned home in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint, after he said he was given an address to an abandoned home.
The victim told police he was sent to the area of Sherman Street and Jewel Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
When he pulled up to the abandoned house, three men approached him and demanded the pizza.
The delivery driver told police one of the men had a gun, but he swatted it away and drove off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
