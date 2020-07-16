Ravenna police: Officers shot at by unknown suspect while conducting unrelated traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police are looking for the suspect who fired multiple shots in the direction of officers conducting a traffic stop.
According to investigators, the Ravenna police officers stopped a vehicle on Oakwood Street for an equipment violation at 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The officers had the driver out of his car at the time when multiple shots were fired in their direction by an unknown suspect.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Ravenna police and investigators responded to the scene and secured the area on foot and by drone, but did not find a suspect.
While canvassing, multiple shell casings were found nearby on Diamond Street.
Police say the driver involved in the traffic stop was arrested on unrelated charges. There is no connection at this time between the driver and the suspected shooter.
The Ravenna Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to look into the case.
