Rite Aid opens 2 new free COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rite Aid has expanded its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing program to include two more local stores to answer one question.
“Whether it is or isn’t COVID,” says Chris Altman, manager of clinical programs for Rite Aid. “If it is, you need to be quarantined and tell family members and do some tracing. If it’s not, then you need to go down that list and figure out what else might be wrong.”
The self-administered nasal test involves a swab, bigger than a Q-Tip, which they then ship off to a lab for results.
“It takes about two to seven days,” says Altman. “We’re averaging maybe three to five for most patients,” says Altman.
Rite Aid now has 258 free testing sites, including Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, Parma, Lorain, Akron and now Brook Park and Maple Heights, available to those 18 years old and older who make an appointment.
“There’s no cost to you. There’s no requirement to see a doctor to get a lab order. You really just show up the drive-through,” says Altman.
You’ll then get notified by email.
“If you test negative, the email gives you just some general information,” says Altman. “If you test positive, you’ll get the email but you’ll get a follow-up phone call from a doctor who we’ve contracted with to reach out to everybody with a positive test so they reach out and just give general guidance and answer questions.”
The program, funded through a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, is now in more than 10% of Rite Aids 2,500 stores.
