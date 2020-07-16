Shaker Heights Schools: Younger children can go to class all week, as older students switch to hybrid learning

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Superintendent Dr. David Glasner, in a letter to parents and staff on Thursday, wrote that the district has finalized its 2020-21 school year plan.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will come to school five days a week for full-day learning, while students in grades five through 12 will switch to a hybrid curriculum that includes in-person and remote/virtual learning.
Students and staff at all grade levels will be required to wear masks or face shields while in school. and the district will follow all physical distancing and cleaning protocols, Glasner said.
For families who do not want their child in an in-person environment, the district will offer the Shaker Virtual Academy, a 100 percent virtual learning platform.
“This was not an easy decision. We understand this plan will present challenges and hardships. We are hopeful that by informing you now, you will have time to make necessary adjustments for the fall,” Glasner wrote.
