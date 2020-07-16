Stark County group home resident pleads guilty to murdering woman who worked there

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a woman who worked at the group home where he lived appeared in court on Thursday.
Jacob Beichler was initially going to claim not guilty by reason of insanity during Thursday’s hearing in Stark County, but instead pleaded guilty to murder.
The 23-year-old man is on trial for the stabbing death of Lisa Isom.
Investigators in Jackson Township say Beichler confronted Isom near her car outside the group home on Elaine Avenue NW in 2019.
Isom was stabbed, but managed to make her way back inside the group home, She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stark County coroner.
Police have not released a motive.
An additional hearing is scheduled for August 6.
