Virtual interviews with job candidates amid pandemic may enhance subconscious bias from hiring managers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the COVID-19 pandemic tests businesses, especially those looking recruit new employees, there has been an increase of hiring managers conducting virtual interviews for potential job candidates virtually, rather than the traditional in-person setting.
This got experts to ask, “does this enhance an opportunity for hiring managers to be impacted by subconscious biases?”
This question was raised in a roundtable discussion hosted by global executive search firm Kingsley Gate Partners (KGP).
KGP met with leaders across several industries who examined how the pandemic is impacting various employee groups, including hiring managers.
19 News spoke with KGP CEO Umesh Ramakrishnan to discuss the following:
- Findings from the roundtable discussion
- How subconscious bias may accompany a hiring manager in virtual interviews with potential candidates
- How subconscious bias can impact an organization’s talent recruitment efforts
- Steps that organizations can take to ensure that unconscious bias doesn’t influence hiring managers and their talent recruitment efforts
