12-year-old girl shot while riding in aunt’s car on Cleveland’s West Side
By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Tullos | July 16, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 1:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet, while riding in her aunt’s car on the city’s West side, police said.

The child was struck in the arm.

Cleveland police said the 31-year-old aunt got out of the car after dropping off a friend at W. 87th and Detroit Road and heard gunshots.

The aunt got back in the car and drove away, before realizing her niece had been shot.

The aunt called police from I-90 East at Lorain Road after she got a flat tire.

Police said the flat tire could have been from the shooting.

EMS transported the 12-year-old to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The aunt was not injured.

There are no arrests.

