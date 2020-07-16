Amish boy killed, 3 other children seriously injured in Holmes County pony cart crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four children were flown by helicopter to area hospitals after the pony cart they were riding in was involved in a crash.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the crash involving a pickup truck and a pony cart on Wednesday just before noon in Ripley Township.
Crash investigators say the truck hit the Amish pony cart on the side after it pulled into his lane of travel from a private drive along County Route 329.
The operator of the pony cart was an 8-year-old girl. She was initially taken to Wooster Community Hospital but later flown to Akron Children’s in serious condition.
Three other passengers, ages 10, 8, and 7, were ejected from the cart along with the operator upon impact
All three passengers were initially taken to area hospitals via helicopter in serious condition, but the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 7-year-old boy later died from his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
