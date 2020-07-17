Akron Melt Bar and Grilled employee tests positive for COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Melt Bar and Grilled confirmed an employee at their Akron location tested positive for COVID-19.
That location was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a “thorough cleaning.”
Melt management said they have been talking to the Summit County Health Department and are following all guidelines.
The staff member who tested positive was not in contact with dining room guests, according to Melt.
However, Melt said all employees who had direct contact with the positive employee are urged to self-quarantine voluntarily.
The Akron location on 3921 Medina Road will reopen Friday for takeout and delivery only until staff is available to serve customers in the dining area.
“We take the safety of our staff and guests very seriously and promise to always put health and safety first, follow and exceed all CDC guidelines, and be upfront and honest with the communities we serve,” Melt said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.