Akron police ID murder suspect accused of running over and killing father and daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Shawn Allen, 36, of Canton, is wanted by Akron Police on two counts of aggravated murder in connection with the killings of Horace Lee and Azeria Tucker on July 12 in the 400 block of Crouse Street.
Investigators said Lee, 43, was pushing his 22-month-old daughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when Allen ran them over with an SUV.
Allen is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, and he has an ace of spades tattoo on his left cheek.
A vehicle involved in the homicides has been recovered, according to Akron Police.
Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Allen.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.
