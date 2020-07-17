‘Armed and dangerous’: Police looking for 2nd man suspected of shooting at Ravenna officers

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators have identified an additional suspect accused of shooting at Ravenna police officers who were conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
According to Ravenna police, a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Aiden Bew.
Bew is 22 years old, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, and is believed to be homeless, although his last known address is on South Walnut Street in Ravenna.
The SWAT team conducted a raid at a Third Avenue home, but Bew was not located there.
On Thursday, an additional suspect tied to the shooting at police, identified as Austin Horn, was taken into custody for attempted murder.
Detectives allege the two men are suspects who fired multiple gunshots towards police officers who were conducting an unrelated traffic stop on Oakwood Street at 2 a.m. on Thursday.
No one was hit or injured.
There is no connection between the driver from the traffic stop and the suspected shooters, according to investigators.
Police say Bew should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows about Bew’s location should call Ravenna police immediately at 330-296-6486.
