Aurora High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - One player on the Aurora High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Roberto said they have notified the Portage County Health Department and health officials will now do contact tracing.
Football practice has been temporarily suspended until at least July 29.
“Everyone involved with athletics at the Aurora City Schools wants to see sports return, but we understand that safety is of the utmost importance. The above statements have been mandated at the state level and must be adhered to. It is for this reason, we request that you or your athlete comply with all of our recommendations to keep limit the exposure of COVID 19.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.