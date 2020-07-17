Balloon launch held in Lyndhurst to remember 15-year-old cheerleader killed by gun violence

Brush High School Cheerleading Coach Jasmaine Rucker in Lyndhurst broke down in tears as she talked about the student who loved to cheer and always found a reason to smile, “I’ve been coaching over 11 years and I’ve never lost a cheerleader. Ke’Viania was so sweet. She always had a smile on her face. That’s one of my favorite memories of her is that no matter the situation she always found a reason to smile.”