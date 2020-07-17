Cleveland Community Police Commission calls for federal civil rights investigation into excessive force complaints from May protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department was condemned again for its response to the recent protests.
This time, the criticism is coming from a commission created to make sure the department is following the consent decree.
A letter from the Cleveland Police Commission to the Department of Justice questions whether police violated protestor’s civil rights by using tear gas, flash grenades, pepper balls and wooden bullets on this crowd.
Police body camera video obtained by 19 Investigates shows the many incidents the letter describes.
Five years ago, after a federal investigation, the Department of justice found there was a pattern of using excessive force within the Cleveland Police Department.
The city agreed to major reform through a consent decree. It outlines what needs to be done so that CPD policies comply with constitutional law.
The Cleveland Community Police Commission or CPC that wrote the letter was established as a part of the Consent Decree.
Sgt. Richard Jackson serves on it.
“I truly believe that there should be some changes in some of our policies,” he said.
The letter states that complaints against CPD to the Office of Professional Standards were nearly double this June than other months.
CPC says that law enforcement’s response at the protests shows “little regard for the trust” the Consent Decree is designed to improve.
The commission requesting that the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ open a probe into multiple incidents of excessive force unconstitutional policing and other civil rights violations.
We told you Tuesday when the federal monitoring team in charge of overseeing Cleveland police requested information on the excessive force cases.
The letter requests the DOJ not only investigate the actions of CPD, but also the Cuyahoga County.
