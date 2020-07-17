Cleveland Police searching for suspect who stole trailer from Brookpark Mini Storage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect responsible for stealing a trailer from Brookpark Mini Storage on Monday.
The victim called police after he found his 2016 Stealth Titan trailer missing from the back of the facility at 6750 Brookpark Road, according to the report.
Police said surveillance cameras showed the suspect driving a gray or light blue 2003-2005 GMC 250 with a gold or beige tailgate and a light bar at the top.
Call Detective Krakowski at 216-623-5253 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you can identify the truck, suspect, or have any other information on the theft.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.