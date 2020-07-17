Commuter Cast: Temps will reach upper 80s today, but an even hotter weekend is on the way with a First Alert Weather Day

GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Rachel Vadaj | July 17, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 7:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is going to be a warm and humid day with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Hot weekend on the way.

We could be breaking records Sunday as the hottest day of the summer is in the forecast.

We have a FIRST ALERT DAY on Sunday with a forecast heat index up to 105 degrees.

This will certainly cause heat stress.

The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.

The project will continue into early August.

RTA
RTA (Source: WOIO)

