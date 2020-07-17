Cuyahoga County residents urged to limit activity as much as possible; health officials give COVID-19 update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and members of the Board of Health are scheduled to address the area’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases.
A virtual briefing, which will also include Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
The address from local officials comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to climb in Cuyahoga County.
Under the Ohio public health advisory system, Cuyahoga County is classified under a “Red Alert Level 3″ for the threat of COVID-19 spread and exposure.
The region was previously on the “watch list” for approaching “Purple Alert Level 4,” but Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday that Cuyahoga County is no longer approaching the highest level.
Out-of-state travel and recreational activities continue to be a factor for community spread.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 88% of Cuyahoga County’s coronavirus cases last week occurred outside of congregate settings, signaling broader transmission.
