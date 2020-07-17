Elyria Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police said an investigation is underway for a 2-year-old girl who was found dead on Wednesday.
According to the report, officers were sent to the 800 block of Hartford Drive at approximately 4:17 p.m. for an unresponsive toddler.
LifeCare and the Elyria Fire Department pronounced the toddler dead on arrival before officers got to the home, the report stated.
The Lorain County Coroner’s Office is assisting Elyria Police with the investigation.
According to police, the autopsy revealed no evidence that the child was physically injured.
However, the coroner’s office is waiting on the results of further medical tests, according to the report.
