FIRST ALERT DAY: Sunday for excessive heat and a severe storm risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hot weekend is in the forecast with Sunday being the worst of it.
Higher humidity, a stiff southwest wind, and relatively dry ground will all be factors allowing our afternoon temperatures on Sunday to surge well into the 90s.
This will come close, or break records across northeast Ohio.
The heat index could approach 105 degrees in a few spots.
An approaching cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms.
The best risk of storms will be Sunday evening.
These storms could quickly go severe with heavy rain and wind damage the main threats.
The First Alert Team will be monitoring the heat and the storm potential this weekend for you.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.