Gov. DeWine vetoes Ohio Senate bill that would have lowered fines for violating public health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would have lessened the penalties for individuals who violate a public health order.
In his reasoning for vetoing Senate Bill 55 on Friday, the governor stated:
“In the midst of this pandemic, now is not the time to change tactics and impede local health officials’ ability to protect all Ohioans.”
Senate Bill 55 was initially introduced in February 2019 as a measure to increase penalties for people caught selling drugs near a rehab center.
The proposal was later amended by the Ohio House in May 2020 to lower the fine for violating an order issued through the state’s Department of health.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.