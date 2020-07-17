Tom Hamilton to call all Cleveland Indians games from the corner of Carnegie and Ontario

“You forget how you sometimes take that for granted, or at least I do,” Hamilton said. “Where all of a sudden you’re like ‘this really is a privilege’ ... to walk into this facility and to see some of the best players in the game play. And just being around a ballpark again ... for me, that’s my workplace, so that kind of brought a sense of normalcy. Baseball has withstood so many challenges down through the years. I think it will rise to the occasion again.”