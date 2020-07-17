5 hurt in 5-car crash on I-90 construction zone in Cleveland, including mom and her 2 young kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed five people were hurt in the five-car highway construction zone crash, including a mother, her two young children, and a 35-year-old man in serious condition.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday at I-90 Westbound and East 152nd Street, shutting down multiple lanes until crews cleaned it up.
Cleveland EMS said the 35-year-old was taken to University Hospitals.
The mother and her children suffered minor injuries, according to Cleveland EMS.
The condition of the fifth victim is unknown at this time.
Authorities have not yet released the cause of the crash.
