Husband, wife tied up during Olmsted Township home invasion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband and wife were tied up during a home invasion, police said.
Olmsted Township police said three suspects broke into a home on Oxford Park Lane just before 3 a.m. on July 11.
After tying up the couple, the thieves ransacked the upstairs looking for cash, police said.
Once the suspects left the home, the husband got himself free and went to a neighbor’s house to call police.
Officers said the suspects broke in by smashing the front door window.
The husband and wife were not injured.
According to police, the case remains under investigation; however, they do believe this is an isolated incident.
