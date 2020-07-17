Kent police officer saves 1-month-old baby’s life

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent police officer saved the life of a one-month-old baby who was not breathing, police said.
The parents of the little boy called 911 just after midnight on Friday.
Parents told police the baby had been laying on his back on the couch next to one of them, when he suddenly became stiff, turned red and his tongue started sticking out while bubbles were forming around the mouth.
When Lt. Ryan Gaydosh arrived at their apartment in The Village at Franklin Crossings, he immediately began CPR and the baby began breathing again, but was still struggling, police said.
Gaydosh made sure the airway was clear and continued CPR until Kent EMS arrived, police said.
The baby was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where police said he is doing well.
Police added there was no evidence of neglect or abuse by either parent.
