Passengers killed, driver hurt after car overturns into ditch in Marion County

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The two passengers are dead and the driver is injured after he lost control of the car, went off the road, struck a tree, and overturned into a drainage ditch Thursday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lt. Lance Shearer said the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on US-23 north of milepost seven in Pleasant Township.
According to the report, a 28-year-old Columbus man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with 42-year-old Matthew Dildine and 26-year-old Melissa Dingess, both Columbus residents as well.
Lt. Shearer said Dildine was trapped in the car while Dingess was ejected.
Dildine was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lucas County Morgue, Lt. .Shearer said.
Dingess was taken to Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Highway Patrol said.
According to Lt. Shearer, the driver was taken to Marion General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before he was transferred over onto Grant Medical Center.
Lt. Shearer confirmed the driver and Dingess were not wearing seat belts during the crash, which remains under investigation.
