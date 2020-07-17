1,679 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 24 hours; increase is Ohio’s biggest single-day spike since start of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,112 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 72,280 cases reported statewide.
The 24-hour increase on 1,679 new cases is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Friday.
An additional 4,105 cases and 254 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,445 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,305 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
