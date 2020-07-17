  The Next 400 series takes steps to examine and eradicate systemic racism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On May 25, George Floyd died after he was in police custody. He was handcuffed and put on the ground by police officers in Minneapolis.
Police were answering a call about a fake $20 bill.
Video posted to social media showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, while Floyd moaned, "I can't breathe" and called out for his late mother.
The video sparked massive protests across the world and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism in all areas of life.
Here at 19 News, we begin our conversations about race and racism. Out of those conversations, “The Next 400″ began.
19 News is not new to conversations about systemic racism. In February 19, News brought viewers a series called, “400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland.” The series examined how slavery is linked to contemporary life, from policing to education.
After the killing of Floyd, 19 News began digging into the epidemic to provide solutions on what “The Next 400″ years could and should look like for Cleveland and the country.
Reports air on 19 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m each Friday.
Anchors Tiffani Tucker and Chris Tanaka explain “Conversations about Racism.”
