NICU nurse celebrates retirement after 45 years at Fairview Hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheila Struble showed up to work Friday at Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital just like she has for the past 45 years. But today was a little different than usual.
After spending her entire career at the hospital, today was the NICU nurse’s last day of work.
Struble’s son arranged for his mom to take a limo to work this morning to celebrate her last day. The nurse arrived at the hospital to find her coworkers lined up outside to greet her with cheers.
Struble helped countless families through emotional NICU stays during her more than four decades at Fairview Hospital. This May, she was awarded the NICU Heart Award through the nonprofit “Project NICU.” The award allows families to recognize a NICU nurse who has helped them through their baby’s hospital stay.
