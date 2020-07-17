Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing sky, warm, and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have cloud cover in place this morning. The clouds will gradually clear by midday. It is going to be a warm and humid day. I have afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Clear sky tonight and humid. We dip into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Hot weekend on the way. We could be breaking records Sunday as the hottest day of the summer is in the forecast. We have a FIRST ALERT DAY on Sunday with a forecast heat index up to 105 degrees. This will certainly cause heat stress. The team is on it.