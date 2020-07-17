Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid weekend ahead, heat index near 100 degrees on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The big story going forward through the weekend will be the heat.
Humidity levels will be rising, too, especially on Sunday.
As far as your Friday goes, we are forecasting highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.
Expect mostly to partly sunny skies.
Skies will be generally clear through tonight.
If you’re making plans for Saturday, plan for a hot day.
Highs will top out in the low 90s, under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend.
With the potential for record highs in the forecast, the 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
We issue Weather Alert Days when we expect the weather to have a major impact on your day.
The air temperature will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index will be well into the upper 90s, and even some triple digits.
While we cannot rule out a passing storm on Sunday afternoon, the most widespread rain will arrive on Sunday evening, after 6:00 PM.
