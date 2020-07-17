In or out? Willoughby-Eastlake parents to make decision by Monday: All online or all in class

Lake County, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby-Eastlake School District held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.
“We know there are a lot of questions over a variety of topics,” said Superintendent Steve Thompson.
Parents seemed to appreciate the openness.
“He’s let the families of the community know and giving options also helps a lot,” said Ernie Finch, parent of a high school student.
It was either all online or all in class for the first semester with no in between.
“The hybrid is too expensive because it drives up our staffing numbers,” says Thompson. “If the entire school went online, it would be a financial savings.”
The district passed a levy in April, but they won’t see money until January and it already has additional costs with custodians and substitute teachers, plus less money from the state.
Parents have already weighed in before Monday’s vote.
“I’m fine either way and I’m giving her the choice,” says Finch. " If she wants to do online, she can do online, but she wants to go back to school. She wants to be with her friends.”
Finch and his daughter appear to be in the majority with only about one-in-five opting for online.
“I think it will be somewhere near 20%,” says Thompson, who expects to go all online regardless of the vote if COVID-19 numbers don’t improve. “I believe at one point or another, we’ll all be online. We will not compromise safety.”
Parents have until the close of business Monday to cast their vote online.
