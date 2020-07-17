Police looking for man who robbed two women at gunpoint in Ohio City

By Steph Krane | July 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help finding a man who robbed two women behind a Planet Fitness in Ohio City.

On July 3, police say a man approached a woman and her friend while they were sitting inside a 2010 white Nissan Maxima on Keiper Court. The man came up to the driver’s window, pulled out a handgun and told the women to get out of the car.

Police describe the suspect as having a light complexion and hazel eyes. He was wearing a hoodie and a bandana at the time of the incident.

Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you identify the suspect or have any other information about the crime.

