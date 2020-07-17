Puppy recovering after being shot near owner’s home in Portage County

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A young puppy was shot twice near his owner’s home in rural Portage County on Wednesday, requiring emergency surgery.
Scott Hanlin posted about the shooting on his Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.
Hanlin told 19 News he was out for a bike ride when the 3-month-old puppy, Charlie, got out of his yard.
He said a neighbor called him and and explained the dog was shot. He was found back in his own yard, Hanlin believes he found his way back.
The neighbor rushed Charlie to the veterinary hospital, where he underwent surgery.
“I’m not sure what type of individual would do this, but he’s definitely suffering,” Hanlin said. “I’m trying to grapple with why somebody would shoot a puppy. He’s a small dog, he’s not menacing.”
Hanlin said Charlie was getting acclimated to a new in-ground electric fence around his yard, and had been doing well.
Home security footage shows the dog playing in the yard while Hanlin was on his bike ride, but at some point he managed to get out.
Hanlin believes he might have approached someone near New Muilford Road and Laubert Road when he was shot. He called authorities but so far no witnesses have come forward.
“I don’t imagine anyone is going to come clean but maybe for the next person, they’ll think twice about harming a dog,” Hanlin told 19 News. “I do appreciate the outpouring of support, it was a sad thing, hopefully he’ll get through it and be okay.”
As he wrote in his Facebook post, Hanlin is offering a reward for information. His contact information can be found within the post featured in this story.
Charlie continues to recover.
