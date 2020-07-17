South Euclid shutting down playgrounds, dog park and ballfields as COVID-19 cases surge back in Ohio

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid officials announced Friday that the city will once again close its playgrounds, dog park and ballfields starting Monday, July 20.
The city’s splash park and pool will also remain closed.
The decision to block off these public spaces comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Ohio.
“These are not decisions we made lightly given the popularity of South Euclid’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer programs and events,” said Mayor Georgine Welo in a prepared statement. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, the closing of these facilities at this time is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community.”
Alternative programs for children and teens, including free summer lunch programs, are available here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.